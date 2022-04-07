Broadcasters Push To Wrap Up Ownership Rule Review

By Nadia Dreid (April 7, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Broadcasters believes it's "past time" for the FCC to wrap up its once-per-administration review of its television and radio ownership rules, the most recent of which was held up when the U.S. Supreme Court got involved with the agency's decision to undo some Trump-era deregulations. The broadcasting group told Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessical Rosenworcel that it was time to get a move on during a meeting with her and a handful of other people from the agency on Monday, according to an ex parte notice on Wednesday. Once all FCC commissioner spots are filled again, the agency should...

