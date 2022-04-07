Animal Hospital Co.'s Bid To End 401(k) Fee Suit Falters

By Abby Wargo (April 7, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated he would reject animal hospital operator VCA Inc.'s push to sink a lawsuit from ex-workers who say their retirement plan paid excessive fees, saying it appeared the allegations were strong enough to remain in court. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu backed the former workers in a Wednesday order tentatively denying VCA's motion to dismiss. Judge Wu said the workers' allegations that VCA Inc. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to keep recordkeeping fees reasonable were strong enough to continue in court. "Based on the court's review of the complaint and exhibits subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS