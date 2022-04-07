LATAM Accuses Chilean Bank Of Trying To Tip Ch. 11 Vote

By Rick Archer (April 7, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- South American air carrier LATAM Airlines on Thursday told a New York bankruptcy judge it wants to probe what it says are inaccurate statements concerning its Chapter 11 plan filed in a Chilean court by an objector to the plan. At a virtual status conference, counsel for LATAM said the airline has filed a Rule 2004 discovery motion to look into bond indenture trustee Banco del Estado de Chile's actions, saying they may be an attempt to set up future litigation or influence the ongoing Chapter 11 plan vote. LATAM filed for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020, saying the effects of...

