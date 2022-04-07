Investment Firm Exec Cops To $11M Securities Fraud Scheme

By Bill Wichert (April 7, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A venture capital and private equity firm executive admitted Thursday in New Jersey federal court to making a series of misrepresentations in duping investors into contributing about $11 million to a fund for acquiring controlling stakes in Italian cycling-related companies, prosecutors said. Samuel J. Mancini, 55, of Denver, Colorado, the co-managing director and co-chief executive officer of Outdoor Capital Partners LLC, or OCP, pled guilty to an information charging him with a single count of securities fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Mancini's attorney, Shirley U. Emehelu of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC, told...

