Charming Charlie Settles WARN Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 7, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt women's accessory retailer Charming Charlie has reached a tentative settlement with former employees who sued for allegedly being terminated in July 2019 without proper notice, with the company agreeing to turn over 25% of whatever it wins in future avoidance actions. In a joint court filing late Wednesday, debtor Charming Charlie Holdings Inc. and plaintiff Lauren Wilrich sought the bankruptcy court's preliminary approval of their settlement agreement, which would release all parties and resolve the putative class action she filed against the retailer on July 23, 2019. Wilrich, a copywriter in Houston, alleged that after Charming Charlie filed for Chapter...

