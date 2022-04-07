Trade Group Tells 9th Circ. To Kill Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 7, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A leading trade group representing insurance companies told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday not to revive a Washington restaurant operator's bid for coverage of its pandemic losses, warning that doing so would hurt the state's insurance market. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association said a finding expanding Neighborhood Grills Management's policy to include coverage for risks beyond those posed by physical loss or damage would threaten insurance companies' solvency. The restaurant operator is suing Allianz unit National Surety Corp. for its virus losses. "Funding for businesses in duress must come from government-backed pandemic recovery solutions, not efforts to force property insurers...

