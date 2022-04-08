Verizon, Nokia Latest To Settle IPCom EDTX Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 8, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap is halting IPCom's patent infringement claims against Verizon and Nokia after a jury trial was set to begin earlier this week in the Eastern District of Texas, granting the companies' request for time to finalize an impending settlement. Judge Gilstrap hit pause on the patent suit in an order filed Thursday and gave Verizon Wireless and Nokia of America Corp. 30 days to iron out a deal with IPCom Gmbh & Co. KG, which would resolve IPCom's claims that the companies infringed six of its cellular patents. The order comes nearly one week after Judge Gilstrap...

