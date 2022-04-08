Indiana School District Freed From Cheerleader's Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (April 8, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court has thrown out a negligence claim against Tippecanoe School Corp. from a cheerleader who fell during a warmup and broke her jaw, saying the warmup was "ordinary" activity for the sport. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel reversed a trial court order denying the school district's bid for summary judgment on the last remaining claims in a suit by the parents of Isabella Reynolds. Reynolds was a sophomore at William Henry Harrison High School in January 2019, when the head varsity cheerleading coach, Roberta Patton, asked her to fill in on the varsity team because...

