NY Physician Must Face Suit Over Baby's Birth Injuries

By Jonathan Capriel (April 8, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A maternal-fetal physician can't escape claims his alleged negligence caused an infant's cerebral palsy because he failed to administer a hormone treatment during the mother's pregnancy, a New York appeals court ruled, saying there were a number of factual disputes that precluded his exit from the suit. Even if Dr. Lawrence Dolkart and Bridgette Liquori didn't establish a physician-patient relationship, Dolkart is so "integrally intertwined" with the Elmira, New York, based midwifery clinic where Liquori was a patient, he can't be allowed out of the suit, said the appellate panel in their Thursday opinion. "Given Dolkart's status as the majority partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS