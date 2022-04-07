Prison Phone Co. Can't Expel Pa. County's Counsel In IP Row

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 7, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday denied a request from a prison communications company suing a competitor and York County in an antitrust case to force out the county's counsel — being paid for by the competitor — in a related patent dispute. In a decision denying Smart Communications Inc.'s motion to invalidate an indemnification agreement between Global Tel-Link Corp. and York County in the patent litigation, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson said Smart Communications would not suffer irreparable harm by York County's continued representation by lawyers paid for by GTL in the patent case. Judge Wilson rejected Smart Communications'...

