CFPB Seeks To Limit Credit Impact For Trafficking Survivors

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 8, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- In a move to protect survivors of human trafficking and to better their chances of reaching financial independence, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed a rule that would prevent consumer reporting agencies from including information about abuse. In a statement issued Thursday, the bureau announced it was proposing this new rule as part of the government's recent enactment of the Debt Bondage Repair Act in December. The new federal law mandates that consumer reporting agencies cannot provide consumer reports that include harmful information about a human trafficking survivor or details about when the individual was being abused. As part of the...

