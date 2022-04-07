Trump Criminal Probe Still On Despite Resignations, DA Says

By Jack Queen (April 7, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices is ongoing, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. said Thursday, rejecting speculation that the case was shelved following the resignation of two top prosecutors. Investigators are "going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored," Bragg said in a rare public statement about a pending matter, pledging to publicly announce the results of the investigation regardless of the outcome. "In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor," said Bragg,...

