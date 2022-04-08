DOJ Backs Whistleblowers' $120M Medicare Fraud Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 8, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it has intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit accusing two now-imprisoned executives with Merida Health Care Group of submitting more than $120 million in false Medicare claims for unnecessary hospice and home health services. The government is taking over only part of the 2015 qui tam action lodged against Merida, its affiliate Illumina Inc., and owner Rodney Mesquias, saying in a Texas federal court filing that it will not intervene in the allegations that the two companies violated the Federal Claims Act. Instead, it is adding Merida's former CEO Henry McInnis to the complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS