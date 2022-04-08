Hospital's Robotic Surgery Injured Man's Rectum, Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (April 8, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan public hospital botched a robotic-assisted operation meant to remove a patient's entire prostate causing internal injuries including damage to his rectum, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court. Bellevue Hospital Center failed to "properly and carefully" execute a robotic radical prostatectomy and a pelvic lymph node dissection, two surgeries meant to deal with prostate cancer, said former patient Josue M. Baez, who filed suit Thursday. Baez accuses hospital staff of not keeping a clear operative field and insufficiently protecting his anatomy during the operations, which were performed Oct. 27, according to the lawsuit. After the procedures, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS