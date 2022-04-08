Hungary Asks DC Circ. To Ax Art Theft Suit Due To Immunity

By Caleb Symons (April 8, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Hungary's government has asked the D.C. Circuit to again consider tossing a lawsuit that seeks to recover artwork stolen by Nazis, arguing that several cultural institutions where those pieces are displayed don't actually own them and thus cannot be defendants in the case. In a request for en banc review on Thursday, Hungary said an appellate panel that kept those claims alive last month erred because the judges also upheld its sovereign immunity, making it impossible to force the country, which owns the art, to relinquish those works. That ruling is at odds with D.C. Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court precedent...

