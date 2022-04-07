Ch. 11 Judge Will Unseal Names Of Accused Camden Clergy

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 7, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday that the names of clergymen accused of sexual abuse can appear on the public Chapter 11 docket of a Roman Catholic diocese forced into insolvency by a barrage of clergy abuse lawsuits, saying only the names of the survivors are private. Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said he would allow the names, which currently appear in redacted exhibits filed last month on the Diocese of Camden's case docket, to be unsealed, after considering confidentiality concerns by the diocese and its insurers. Judge Poslusny was...

