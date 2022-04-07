Lawmakers Seek To Extend Opportunity Zone Program

By Joshua Rosenberg (April 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would, among other things, extend the opportunity zone program by two years. The Opportunity Zones Transparency, Extension and Improvement Act, introduced by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., among others, would extend the program's deferral period through 2028. Extending the program "will help investors and communities fully use the tool as Congress intended — which is especially important now with the economy in recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement from the lawmakers. The opportunity zone program allows investors who sell assets and reinvest those...

