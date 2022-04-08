IPO Outlook Slightly Brightens After A Dismal Start To 2022

By Tom Zanki (April 8, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The dormant initial public offerings market is showing little sign of reviving soon, though a few potential breakthroughs are on the horizon, starting with an expected $360 million energy IPO scheduled for the coming week. If liquefied natural gas company Excelerate Energy Inc. goes public as expected in the week of April 11, it would mark the second-largest IPO of any operating company this year and only the second new issuance to net more than $100 million since January. Excelerate, guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, expects to raise $360 million at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS