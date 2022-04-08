Subcontractor Asks Court To Hold Insurer In Contempt

By Ganesh Setty (April 8, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A construction subcontractor urged an Oregon federal court to hold its insurer in civil and criminal contempt over its bid to vacate its loss and toss the case, after the insurer claimed it realized on appeal that the district court lacked jurisdiction to hear the coverage dispute to begin with. The subcontractor, Hospitality Management Inc., accused Preferred Contractors Insurance Co. Risk Retention Group LLC on Wednesday of not making a mistake as it claimed, but rather a "calculated decision" to "provisionally litigate in PCIC's preferred forum while preserving the option to sidestep the result, if unfavorable." HMI additionally asked the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS