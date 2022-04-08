Enforcement Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

By Henry Hauser, Shylah Alfonso and Jon Jacobs (April 8, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- There's a clear message out of the American Bar Association's Antitrust Law Spring Meeting, held April 5-8 in Washington: Practitioners should know that we are in a new era of antitrust enforcement and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice will be taking on tough cases such as those addressing criminal Section 2 enforcement and labor market practices. DOJ Antitrust Division front office illuminates changes to leniency and Section 2 policy. Recently announced changes to the DOJ Antitrust Division's leniency program are set to have a significant impact on criminal cartel enforcement. This significance was apparent in several spirited panels...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS