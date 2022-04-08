Workers Seek Sanctions On Turf Farm For Misleading Opt-Ins

By Grace Elletson (April 8, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A group of workers has asked a Missouri federal judge to sanction a turf farm, claiming it told incoming workers they cannot earn overtime pay, which caused the workers to believe they can't opt in to a collective action against the company alleging it withheld overtime pay. The workers told the court Thursday that Briggs Traditional Turf Farm has been having incoming workers sign contracts dictating that they cannot receive overtime, and as a result, workers have abstained from joining a collective action filed against the company in fear of reprisal. The workers who brought the suit asked the court to issue...

