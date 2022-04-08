FTC Chair Poised To Offer Glimpse Into Privacy Priorities

By Allison Grande (April 8, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- As Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan prepares to deliver her first major remarks on privacy and data security, agency watchers are hoping she'll provide more clarity and guidance on how far the FTC is willing to stretch its existing powers and what it's expecting from companies in the face of mounting cyberthreats. While Khan has been at the helm of the FTC since June, much of her public musings have focused on the agency's competition mandate, given the Democrat's background as an antitrust expert who has been an outspoken critic of large technology platforms and an advocate for aggressive enforcement more broadly....

