Wachtell-Led Littelfuse Buys $540M PE-Backed Switch Maker

By Benjamin Horney (April 8, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based chipmaker Littelfuse, advised by Wachtell and Macfarlanes, has agreed to buy Massachusetts-headquartered electromechanical switches maker C&K from an affiliate of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners at an enterprise value of $540 million, the companies said Friday. The agreement adds to Littelfuse Inc.'s portfolio a business in C&K Switches that was formed in 1928 and provides electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions for use in industries like industrial, transportation and aerospace, according to a statement. In addition to its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, C&K has global operations in France, Germany, India, Vietnam, and China. The business boasts annual sales of more...

