Tennis Ace Becker Convicted Of Hiding Assets In Bankruptcy

By Christopher Crosby (April 8, 2022, 2:30 PM BST) -- A London jury on Friday convicted Boris Becker of hiding shares, loans and property from bankruptcy trustees pursuing the German tennis legend for millions of euros in unpaid debts. Former tennis star Boris Becker, pictured outside court on Friday, has been convicted on four of 24 charges of concealing shares, loans and property. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The jury at Southwark Crown Court returned guilty verdicts on four of 24 charges the former Grand Slam winner faced over allegations he had concealed €1.1 million ($1.2 million) and property and failed to comply with obligations to disclose information. Jurors convicted Becker, 54, of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS