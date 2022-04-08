​​​​​​​French Court Backs €150M Google Fine For Advertiser Abuse

By Katryna Perera (April 8, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A French court of appeals upheld on Thursday a €150 million ($163 million) fine levied against Alphabet's Google by the French antitrust regulator for abusing its power over advertisers. The Competition Authority ordered Google to pay the fine in December 2019 after France's data privacy watchdog, the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés — the National Commission on Informatics and Liberty — found that Google had opaque advertising rules and applied them in a random and unfair manner. When the regulator first imposed the fine in 2019, it stated that the "opacity and lack of objectivity" of Google's advertising operating rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS