Pa. Meat Processor Settles Suit Over Denied Child Care Leave

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 8, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania meat processing company has settled claims brought against it by two former employees who alleged that they were wrongfully denied child care leave during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and were fired in retaliation for taking time off. The settlement between Lancaster County, Pennsylvania-based John F. Martin & Sons and former employees Warren Rivera-Nigaglioni and Matthew Shepardson was made public in an order disposing of the case filed on Thursday by U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher. The terms of the settlement were not laid out in the order, and an attorney representing Rivera and Shepardson declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS