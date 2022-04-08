Hall Booth Absorbs Med Mal Firm Mattia McBride In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (April 8, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Hall Booth Smith PC has absorbed a medical malpractice boutique in New Jersey and added four new attorneys from the move, strengthening the Atlanta, Georgia-based firm's presence in the Garden State. Mattia McBride & Grieco PC is now a part of Hall Booth, and its name partners Philip F. Mattia, Michael McBride and Haley K. Grieco have joined the firm as partners along with associate Justyn M. Coddington. The move, which was announced on Thursday, is part of Hall Booth's efforts to expand its medical malpractice and health care defense practices, the firm said. Grieco told Law360 Pulse on Friday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS