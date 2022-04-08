DC Circ. Doubts Jurisdiction In Chevron Offshore Oil Rig Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (April 8, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday didn't appear convinced it has jurisdiction to vacate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's finding last year that two offshore oil platforms Chevron USA Inc. ceased operating and wants to decommission are still subject to Clean Air Act regulations. At issue is an April 2021 letter from Joseph Goffman, then-acting assistant administrator of the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation, informing the oil company that a Trump-era ruling wrongly concluded that Chevron's decommissioning of its Gail and Grace platforms is exempt from offshore air permit requirements. The Trump administration held that once a platform no longer...

