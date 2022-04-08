San Antonio To Pay Texas $300K To End 'Sanctuary City' Fight

By Michelle Casady (April 8, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The city of San Antonio, Texas, has agreed to pay the state $300,000 to settle both allegations lodged by the state's attorney general that it was violating the state's "anti-sanctuary city law," and a subsequent lawsuit seeking to remove the police chief from office for the alleged violations. The settlement was approved by the San Antonio city council Thursday and was reached by the parties on March 17. The settlement brings an end to the litigation that began in November 2018, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Police Chief William McManus of enforcing a local policy that interfered with the...

