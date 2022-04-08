Split Fed. Circ. Wipes Roche's $137M IP Loss, Calls For Redo

By Dani Kass (April 8, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A divided Federal Circuit on Friday said a $137 million infringement verdict against Roche can't stand — as the company was wrongfully found liable for inducing its customers to infringe diagnostics patents — but didn't let the company completely off the hook. The dissenting judge, however, said her colleagues were holding Roche responsible for infringing its own patents. The dispute between Roche Diagnostics Corp., alongside its BioVeris unit, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC surrounds which company ended up with the patent rights following a series of partnerships, license agreements and sales. When the case is sent back to Delaware, Roche will still...

