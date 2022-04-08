Dutch Maritime Co. Taps Freshfields As It Mulls $4.6B Offer

By Benjamin Horney (April 8, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Dutch dredging and maritime services provider Royal Boskalis Westminster NV said Friday that its board has hired Freshfields as legal adviser while it mulls a roughly €4.2 billion ($4.6 billion) takeover bid lodged last month by investment firm HAL Holding. In addition to tapping Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as legal counsel, the Boskalis board of management has tapped Axeco Corporate Finance to serve as financial adviser, while the company's supervisory board has engaged Rabobank to act as financial adviser and Burggraaf & Hoekstra BV to serve as independent legal adviser, according to a statement. "The Board of Management and the Supervisory...

