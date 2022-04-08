Thai Pipe Producer Fights Unexpected Duty Spike

By Alex Lawson (April 8, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Thai pipe maker moved to knock down U.S. tariffs on Friday, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the levies on its goods were based on a faulty government investigation. The suit centers around duties imposed more than 30 years ago, and Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co. Ltd. told the CIT that it had regularly been spared in reviews of those duties for years. It sued the government last year after a review of the levies saddled Saha Thai with a 36.97% anti-dumping duty, and a revised complaint was published Friday. The U.S. Department of Commerce constructed its...

