Texas Bid To Amend Title 42 Challenge Has Judge Worried

By Lauren Berg (April 8, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Friday expressed concern about "convoluting" Texas' lawsuit over the Biden administration's handling of the pandemic-related Title 42 border policy, after the state asked to update its complaint in order to challenge the administration's recent announcement that it will end the policy next month. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman in a brief order told Texas and the federal government to appear at a hearing on Monday to address the state's intention to amend its complaint to challenge President Joe Biden's April 1 decision to end the two-year-old Title 42 policy, which allows for the quick expulsion of migrants...

