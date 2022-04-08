UnitedHealth Wants ERISA Substance Abuse Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (April 8, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth subsidiary UMR Inc. wants a Wisconsin federal judge to hand it a win in a class action from health plan participants who claim they were unlawfully denied coverage for residential substance abuse or mental health treatment. UMR asked for summary judgment on Friday in a suit led by Luciana Berceanu and Judy Hernandez, health care plan enrollees who were both denied residential treatment services for mental illness and substance use disorder. The company said that "undisputed evidence" debunks the suit's allegations that various level-of-care guidelines flouted the plaintiffs' Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans by being too restrictive. "The plans...

