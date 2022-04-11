Despite 'Hurt Feelings,' Bid To Intervene In Opioid Deal Denied

By Emily Field (April 10, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge said Friday it was up to another judge to determine if two hospitals can intervene in the state's $65 million opioid crisis settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, while acknowledging that a "lack of communication" and "hurt feelings" have played a role in the hospitals' objections. Pasco County Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd turned down the attempt by Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Lee Health to intervene in the state attorney general's deal ahead of the state's trial against Walgreens set to start on Monday in her court. The issue of whether Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's...

