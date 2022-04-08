Credit Bill Rule Doesn't Apply To Superfund Claims

By Morgan Conley (April 8, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to limit what the current owner of a contaminated property can collect from a past owner, holding in an apparent issue of first impression that the state's credit bid rule can't be applied to Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claims. U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer on Thursday denied Mouren-Laurens Oil Co.'s attempt to set boundaries on what the current owner of a former oil processing site in Compton, California, can collect for cleanup costs by applying the California credit bid rule. "Despite the lack of authority on the subject, the court has little difficulty...

