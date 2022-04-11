Telecom Tells FCC It's Time For Predatory Pricing Crackdown

By Nadia Dreid (April 11, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Now that the Federal Communications Commission has laid down new rules aimed at preventing internet service providers from inking monopoly deals with apartment complexes, one telecom is telling the agency it's time to target predatory pricing. Horry Telephone Cooperative asked the agency in a letter on Thursday to take action against another anti-competitive practice that it says is plaguing those who operate in multitenant environments — when large companies come in and offer services at such a low price that smaller rivals don't have a chance to compete. The South Carolina-based telecom says it's mostly been facing problems in gated community...

