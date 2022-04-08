Oregon Wants Federal Gov't To Stop Stored Water Releases

By Clark Mindock (April 8, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The state of Oregon wants to force the U.S. government either to stop releasing stored water from a reservoir in southern Oregon, or to prove why those water releases are necessary to comply with the Endangered Species Act. The Oregon Water Resources Department on Thursday asked a California federal court to stop the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from releasing the water, which it says has persisted despite an order the state agency issued telling the federal government to stop using its water rights. The OWRD said it told the federal government to stop those water releases from the Link River Dam...

