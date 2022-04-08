L'Oreal Accused Of Having Toxic Chemicals In Its Mascara

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 8, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Friday in New Jersey federal court accusing the cosmetics giant of fraud because it doesn't warn consumers about toxic chemicals in its waterproof mascara. Plaintiff Rebecca Vega's complaint targets the alleged presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in the eyelash-enhancing product. PFAS "can have adverse effects on humans" and can be absorbed through the skin, particularly around the eyes, but L'Oreal has failed to disclose the presence of the harmful chemical in the mascara since at least 2018, the complaint said. "This failure to warn injured reasonable consumers, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS