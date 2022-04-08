Whole Foods Melts Claims Over Chocolate In Ice Cream Bars

By Lauraann Wood (April 8, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois consumer pursuing deceptive-labeling claims over Whole Foods' organic chocolate ice cream bars did not demonstrate that the product label was false or misleading, a federal judge said in tossing the suit Friday. Judge Manish S. Shah of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said consumer Kayla Cerretti's allegations in a proposed class action suit against Whole Foods Market Group Inc. must be dismissed because her claims about the ice cream bars' label addressed their qualities rather than their ingredients, and the label's statements about the bars' chocolate content are true. Cerretti also failed to prove...

