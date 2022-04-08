9th Circ. Lets Ex-CytoDyn CEO Keep $6.2M In Stock Profits

By Gina Kim (April 8, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a Washington federal court's dismissal of a suit filed by CytoDyn shareholders seeking to force the former CEO to disgorge more than $6.2 million he purportedly made from selling shares in a so-called short-swing transaction. In an 18-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected arguments the transaction needed full board approval. The panel sided with U.S. District Judge James L. Robart's March 2021 dismissal of a securities action filed against biotech CytoDyn and its former CEO, Nader Pourhassan, over the sale of shares from a December 2019 option and warrant award of 2 million shares...

