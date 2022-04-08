Fed. Circ. Nixes Order Upholding Biogen IP It Also Invalidated

By Ryan Davis (April 8, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday vacated its affirmance of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Mylan didn't prove the invalidity of a patent on Biogen's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, which the appeals court had found was invalid for different reasons. The court partly granted Mylan's petition for panel rehearing. The company argued a three-judge panel had paradoxically held in November that the Federal Circuit's decision that Biogen's patent is invalid for lacking a proper written description compelled the affirmance of the PTAB's finding that Mylan failed to show the patent is invalid as obvious. The Federal Circuit on...

