Claims Court Won't Pause State Dept. Award For Appeal

By Alyssa Aquino (April 11, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The federal claims court refused to temporarily block the U.S. Department of State from ending a contractor's decade-long security deal, saying the contractor wasn't likely to convince an appeals court the claims court should've kept the award intact. Judge Richard A. Hertling refused on Friday to pause a security contract so that security company G4S could appeal the judge's January ruling, which backed the State Department's decision to transfer a security contract covering the U.S. embassy in Angola. The contract was transferred from G4S to a joint venture between Continuity Global Solutions LLC and Omega Risk Solutions Angola, despite the venture...

