En Banc 9th Circ. Affirms Cert. Of StarKist Tuna Buyers

By Hailey Konnath (April 8, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An en banc Ninth Circuit on Friday issued a split decision affirming certification of a trio of classes of canned tuna buyers in price-fixing litigation against StarKist, ruling that the buyers' expert evidence and statistical model adequately established potential harm to consumers on classwide bases. Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra S. Ikuta concluded that the California federal court's July 2019 class certification decision must stand, noting that when considering whether there are common questions of law or fact under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure Rule 23(b)(3), a district court can weigh conflicting expert testimony as well as resolve...

