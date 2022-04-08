Kern's Buyers Can't Get Cert. In '100% Natural' Labeling Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 8, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to certify nationwide and Golden State classes of consumers who allege U.S. beverage distributors sold Kern's Nectar juice drinks with false"100% natural" and "made with whole fruit" labels. In a 21-page order, U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez concluded that whether consumers were deceived by the Kern's beverage labels, which don't disclose the drinks' artificial ingredients, is an individualized issue that can't be resolved on a classwide basis. "Plaintiffs have not pointed to any common evidence capable of resolving on a classwide basis whether a reasonable consumer would have been deceived by the products' alleged mislabeling,"...

