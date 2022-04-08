Texas Atty Who Misread Order Chided By 5th Circ.

By Katie Buehler (April 8, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday backed a sanction requiring a Dallas attorney to pay $1,250 to opposing counsel for misreading a court order, emphasizing in an opinion the importance of reading court rulings and owning up to individual mistakes. In a per curiam opinion, the three-judge panel chided attorney Matthew Scott of Scott Law Firm PLLC for incorrectly reading a Northern District of Texas court's order granting his client's motion for leave to file a second amended complaint in an employment discrimination lawsuit. Scott believed the order meant the second amended complaint was effectively filed with the court, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS