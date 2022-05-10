5th Circ. Panel Told To Keep Insurance Row In Arbitration

By Shawn Rice (May 10, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel offered little suggestion in oral arguments Tuesday on whether it would disturb a decision sending an excess insurance coverage dispute to arbitration over underlying lawsuits alleging that an oil company's operations in Louisiana caused environmental property damage. Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC and its excess insurers, California Union Insurance Co. and Century Indemnity Co., disagree on whether the coverage dispute over the underlying suits should go to arbitration or state court. The petroleum company takes the position that the insurance policies allow it to keep the case in state court, but the insurers say a 2007 settlement agreement...

