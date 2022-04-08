State Insurance Chiefs OK Enhanced Climate Survey

By Eli Flesch (April 8, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Insurance companies will be required to disclose more details on how they're managing the risk that climate change poses to their business under a new annual survey approved Friday by a group of state insurance commissioners. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners said the new survey will update an existing one in order to bring insurers' disclosures more in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which aims to improve the quality of information companies provide on climate risk management and governance. "By holding insurance companies to this global standard for climate disclosure, insurance regulators are showing the power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS