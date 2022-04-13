Justices' Ruling On Inadvertent Error Excuse May Be Limited

By Jesse Jenike-Godshalk (April 13, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- In Unicolors Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court construed a safe harbor provision in the Copyright Act and concluded that a copyright registration containing incorrect information is not invalid even if the inaccuracy was due to ignorance or a mistake of law. On its face, this decision appears to be at odds with the maxim that ignorance of the law is no excuse. The court's decision might be viewed as a broad abandonment of the maxim, but a more likely conclusion is that the court decided only that the maxim does not apply in the specific...

