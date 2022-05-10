2nd Circ. Doubts Miami Hotel's Bid For COVID-19 Coverage

By Rachel Scharf (May 10, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared skeptical Tuesday of arguments from a luxury Miami Beach hotel that its pandemic-related losses are covered by a commercial property insurance policy with or without physical damage to the premises. A luxury Miami Beach hotel told the Second Circuit that its pandemic-related losses are covered by a commercial property insurance policy with or without physical damage to the premises, but the appellate court did not seem to buy the hotel's argument. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Counsel for the Setai Hotel urged a three-judge panel to revive its coverage action against Allianz unit National Surety Corp. over economic losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS